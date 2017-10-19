Fitness

Fit Events: The Chase for Open Space is this Sunday

By on

ChesLen Chase for Open Space: Natural Lands hosts at 10K, 5K and 2-Mile Fun Run-Walk on Saturday, Oct. 21. Events take place at 1199 Cannery Road, Natural Lands’ ChesLen Preserve, Coatesville. Race start time is 11 a.m. For more details, including registration fees, check https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Coatesville/ChesLenChase
All together: It takes theVillage 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk/Run, Kid’s 100 Yard Dash, Family Fun Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 at 52 S. Roberts Road, Bryn Mawr. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with race following at 9. Family activities take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more event details, including registration fees, check https://village1877.org/
Routes of Hope 2017: Head to Royersford for the annual 5K/1 Mile Run held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Pope John Paul High School at 181 Rittenhouse Road. Start time is 9 a.m. For event details, including registration fees, check http://www.tldfoundation.org/tld-routes-of-hope.html

Categories: Fitness

