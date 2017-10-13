Fit Events: Run, walk, have fun at these upcoming events

Downingtown High School All-Alumni 5K: A 5K run, a 1 Mile Walk and a Kid’s Run are feature. Event begins at 9 a.m. at 445 Manor Ave., Downingtown. Fees are $25, $15 for kids. Proceeds benefit scholarships. For more details, check https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Downingtown/DowningtownHighSchoolAllAlumni5K

Footsteps for Friends: The 15th annual event features 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Fun Run and benefits Friends School Haverford. Cost is $25; $15 for kids. Registration and check in begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by 1 Mile Walk and Fun Run at 8:30; 5K at 8:30. For more details, check http://friendshaverford.org/footsteps-for-friends-saturday-october-14-845-a-m-5k-race-start/

Hustle for Henne 5K Run and Walk: The event takes place at Andrew Evans Park, 2424 Malehorn Road, Chester Springs. For fees and more details, check https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/ChesterSprings/HustleforHenne5k

Elmwood Park Zoo: RSVP holds their 12th annual Run Wild 5K Run & 1 Mile Animal Safari Walk Oct. 15 at the zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with events starting at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Pre-register at http://www.runtheday.com/register/detail/run-wild-1 or call Mo at (610) 834-1040, ext. 30. Fees are $30, $15 for youths 7-19, and include zoo admission.

White’s Road Park: Variety The Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley presents the Firkin 5K and 1 Mile Walk Oct. 14, with a course that runs through White’s Road Park and neighborhood streets in Lansdale. The race starts at the park off of White’s Road, Lansdale. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the race begins at 10. Each participant 21 and older will receive a token for a beer at Lansdale’s Oktoberfest, which begins in the park as the race ends. Check https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lansdale/Firkin5Kand1MileWalk.

Penn Valley Church: Telford Fire Company’s Feel the Burn 5K starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Pets and strollers are welcome and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $25. Awards for the top overall male and female finishers and top finishers in different age categories will be presented at 10. A portion of the proceeds goes to The Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The church is at 320 N. Third St., Telford. Visit http://www.pretzelcitysports.com.

Upper Salford Park: Garden of Health Inc., a Montgomery County food bank, is hosting their first-ever Be a Hero Walk Oct. 14 in the park off of Salford Station Road. The four-mile walk is superhero themed, and everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. There is no registration fee, but donations are requested. Everyone must register and have a signed liability waiver to be able to participate, even young children being pushed in a stroller. Children’s activities include face painting, pumpkin decorating, crafts and more. Go to http://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-hero-walk-tickets-36519003322.